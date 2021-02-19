Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Protections Act aims to protect undocumented children in foster care

Top Stories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- State legislators have announced a new bill they say can ensure immigrant children are protected while in foster care.

Assemblymember Robert Rivas says the Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Protections act will provide specifics on the State's role in exercising oversight of the treatment and care of children in state-licensed Office of Refugee (ORR) facilities.

Rivas says the bill would also clarify an individual that would have the responsibility and jurisdiction on oversight of children held in state-licensed ORR facilities.

"California's foster care system lacks explicit protections for unaccompanied immigrant children," said Rivas. "AB1140 addresses this vulnerability and guarantees that this group of children will not be overlooked and underserved by the State during a time of desperate need."

Rivas argues that unaccompanied children often don't have the ability to exercise their rights and ensure their safety and well-being in ORR facilities because they don't have the resources or advocates with enough training and authority to assist them.

Kids in Need of Defense State Policy Director, Cindy Liou, says Rivas' bill will help ensure children fleeing violence, abuse and other grave harm to the U.S. will be treated as vulnerable children in need of care regardless of where they were born.

"California is a leader in the protection of children," Liou says. "This bill will ensure that state's vision will encompass all children in its facilities and set a national example."