Mass vaccination site launches in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The effort to vaccinate those most impacted by the pandemic has reached the city of Watsonville as Santa Cruz County has announced a new vaccination site that places emphasis on helping some county residents but also specific residents living in the city.

This site will run through a partnership between Santa Cruz County Public Health and OptumServe.

Those eligible to be vaccinated at this site includes individuals in Phase 1A of the county's vaccination system, all county residents aged 75 and older, plus residents who are 65 and older who live in the 95019, 95076 and 95077 zip codes.

Phase 1A healthcare employees must provide proof of employment. Residents 75 and older will need ID showing date of birth in order to get the vaccine.

Eligible residents 65 and older will also need proof of residence and age. The county says vaccines administered through the Phase 1B distribution, including age-based distributions, are restricted to Santa Cruz County residents.

The vaccine site is located in Council Chambers of Old City Hall on 250 Main Street in Watsonville.The site's hours are Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers 210 appointments per day.

Appointments can be made by clicking here or by calling 877-218-0381.

The county emphasizes that line-skipping will not be tolerated.

For more information on coronavirus vaccines in Santa Cruz County click here