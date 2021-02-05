Seaside Police getting new Tesla Model Y cars

Top Stories

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION)

Seaside police are getting an upgrade and some pretty nice rides soon, adding two new luxury Tesla Model Y vehicles.

During a Seaside City Council meeting on Thursday night, according to Seaside Police Chief Adbul Pridgen, the department’s fleet averages 26 miles per day.

“There aren’t very many departments that are deploying electric vehicles and we wanted to be at the forefront of the movement to be more environmentally conscious,” said Pridgen.

Each Telsa has a price tag of about $50,000.

In total the department will be spending close to $354,000 on the two Tesla Model Y cars and three Ford Hybrids, plus other cost associated with the electric cars.

The funds are coming from the police department’s supplemental law enforcement and asset forfeiture monies.

City council approved the purchase in a 4 to 1 vote, with Jon Wizard being the only member to vote against the purchase.