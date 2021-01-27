Storm’s impact in Santa Cruz County being assessed

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The biggest storm to hit the Central Coast this year blew through with some force Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Cal Fire CZU Unit tells KION so far, there have been no reports of mudslides in their jurisdiction. The PG&E power outage map on the company website also shows minimal outages in the Santa Cruz Mountains as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The stormy weather calmed down considerably after 3 a.m in the Santa Cruz Mountains along Highway 9. Temporary evacuation points in Santa Cruz County remained open as the storm fully passed through.

Cal Fire says it has been responding to multiple reports of downed trees overnight. There were gusty winds and heavy rains along Highway 101 and Highway 1, making for poor visibility early Wednesday morning.

Cal Fire is still urging residents to be careful as there are still many hazards on the roads, many of them unreported debris. Most of the downed trees they responded to and removed overnight have been in San Mateo County. They also responded to about a dozen calls, but no reports of any injuries so far.

At San Lorenzo Valley High School, volunteers tended to at least 70 people who received snacks and supplies from the evacuation point set up by the American Red Cross.

PG&E says they had crews and resources on standby ahead of the storm to help with any power restoration, including stockpiling new power poles, transformers and power lines.

The National Weather Service Bay Area cancelled the Flash Flood Warning for the CZU Lightning Complex burn area after the main portion of the storm shifted southward.