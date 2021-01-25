Monterey County begins vaccinations of residents 75 and older

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Monterey County Health officials have announced they will begin the process of vaccinating residents 75+ while also administering the vaccine to health care workers.

“We believe that prioritizing people 75 years of age and older at this time will save the most lives,” said Dr. Edward Moreno, Monterey County Health Officer and Director of Public Health.

County health says they're doing this while also acknowledging the limitations in actual vaccine supply.

The health office says local medical providers may not have enough vaccine to begin immunizing patients 75 and older right away.

Officials say right now they're receiving 2,000 to 4,000 doses of vaccine each week, half of which must be used for the second dose in the vaccine series.

Options available for those 75+ to get vaccinated in the coming weeks will include community-based clinics, health care provider officers, local hospitals and some pharmacies.

Monterey County's vaccine appointment registration site will be updated as clinics are available.

You will be required to show proof of age at these sites. You can also contact your health care provider to see if and when a vaccine appointment can be made.