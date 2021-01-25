Evacuations underway in Santa Cruz County over debris flow concerns and upcoming rainfall, gusty winds

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate homes in Santa Cruz County that are in danger of being impacted by potential debris flow from heavy rain and gusty winds in parts of the county.

Evacuation orders issued for parts of Santa Cruz County. Orders listed for 11:30 a.m. 1/25/21 are highlighted in red. A more detailed look is at the link provided at the end of this article.

As it stands, Highway 9 from Brookdale to Boulder Creek Elementary has is under this evacuation order.

Also included is Highway 236 from Acorn Drive to Hazel Avenue. The Swanton area has also been asked to evacuate as well as parts of Davenport.

Officials in a conference call say this could impact as many as 5,000 people who may now have to head to evacuation centers spread across the county.

Those temporary centers are located at San Lorenzo Valley High School in Felton, the Scotts Valley Community Center and Pacific Elementary School in Davenport.

Officials say these are not congregate living facilities but places where evacuated residents can go for charging stations and other necessities. Those who need a place to stay can also sleep in their car at these locations.

The American Red Cross will also provide information if shelter is needed.

