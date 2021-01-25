Evacuation warnings issued in Monterey County for residents near or within River, Carmel and Dolan fire burn scar

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Monterey County officials are asking residents living within the burn scar of the River, Carmel and Dolan fires are being asked to prepare to evacuate due to concerns of heavy rainfall bringing debris flow issues to those parts of the county.

The county is also asking those living two miles down-slope of the fires to prepare to evacuate, too.

This evacuation warning is in effect January 25 at 4 p.m. as the National Weather Service is predicting 8 to 10 inches of rain over the course of the storm, which would impact all wildfire burn scar areas.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says the Evacuation Warning will be upgraded to an Evacuation Order if the Flash Flood Watch in place upgrades to a Flash Flood Warning, but those who live in dangerous areas are highly encouraged to consider leaving sooner for their safety.

A detailed map of the evacuations can be found here

This includes west of River Rd at Fort Romie Rd to Jamesburg and Tassajara Rd

All of Jamesburg and north along Cachagua Rd and Carmel Valley Rd to San Clemente Dr

All areas east of Carmel and Cachagua Rd to River Rd

Toro Park southeast to River Rd, including Las Palmas Parkway, Berry Dr and Pine Canyon Rd

Also includes all homes east of San Benancio Rd

Hwy 1 along Partington Ridge Rd south to Pacific Valley, including all of Dolan Rd and Lucia plus east of this area to Del Venturi Rd and Milpitas Rd

This evacuation warning means individuals will need to be prepared to leave immediately with a "go bag" and follow a planned evacuation route.

Residents are asked to consider leaving early if they know ahead of time that their evacuation process could be delayed due to traffic congestion.

An official order is expected to be issued at 4 p.m. on Tuesday

.