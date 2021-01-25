Chaplain at SVMH helps bring solace to COVID-19 patients

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

There's never telling how many patients Chaplain Chriss Peterson will pray over and visit within a day.

These past few months at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital have been challenging.

He's seeing patients whose family members --their moms, dads and brothers – have all been also sick with COVID-19

“It's been challenging to see families especially how it hit our Spanish community, is especially hit hard and with several families in the hospital at once. Then one or two of them not making it,” said Peterson.

Even after death the virus tortures families who would like to gather as a large family but simply cannot.

Chaplain Peterson's presence has helped bring comfort in a time of crisis.

“They want God's presence in the midst of what they’re going through and to me it's an honor to come along side in the crisis. It's not always easy but an honor to come along side families, he said.

It's often times in the worst moments that people realize they need their faith the most.

Chaplains across the U.S. are working alongside frontline workers, bringing solace to a patient during their most uncertain moments, caring for and praying for a their recovery.

It has been those unexplainable recoveries that has kept Peterson going.

“That helps me keep going, is to remember that we've had amazing recoveries.

As people struggle through a lonely winter battling or fearing a virus that has claimed so many already,

Peterson says it helps to remind himself and focus on god's goodness.

“I would have despaired unless I would have believed in the goodness of the lord and the land of the living,” Psalm 27:13-14.