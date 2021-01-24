State health department lifts stay-at-home order

Top Stories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) --

UPDATE 1/25/2021 8:45am: The California Department of Public Health has ended the Regional Stay at Home Order which lifts the order for all regions statewide. This includes the three regions that had still been under the order – San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area and Southern California.

This will allow counties statewide to return to the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

The majority of the counties are in the strictest, or purple tier, although individual counties could choose to impose stricter rules.

Nearly all the counties exiting the Regional Stay at Home Order today are in the Purple or widespread tier. Activities like as outdoor dining and personal services may resume immediately with the required modifications.

Four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order.

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) --

PREVIOUS: A letter issued by the California Restaurant Association is instructing its members that Governor Gavin Newsom's regional stay-at-home order will be lifted in "all regions of the state."

The state has yet to confirm if this information is true or not. Right now the only regions under this order at the Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions. Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties are in at least one of these regions under the order.

Letter from the California Restaurant Association sent out to its members. Letter was provided by Monterey County Supervisor, Luis Alejo

In this letter the CRA tells its members a more formal announcement is scheduled for tomorrow.

Dr. Ghaly and the governor previously discussed a drop in hospitalizations and ICU admissions during press conferences last week.

Friday, Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newell said she believed the Bay Area Region's regional stay-at-home order could be lifted "in two weeks."

The signs are there, but again the state has not confirmed what the CRA is reporting to its members.

Another county official says they "wouldn't be surprised" if Newsom makes this announcement tomorrow.

Should it become official, this would mean personal care services, such as tattoo shops, barber shops and salons, would be back open to limited capacity. It would also allow restaurants to provide outdoor dining again.