Brady, Bucs hold off Packers to win NFC Championship and move on to Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, WI. (KION-TV) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. This marks the 10th time quarterback, Tom Brady, will make it to the Super Bowl after playing the majority of his career in New England.

The Bucs forced a the Packers to kick a field goal in the 4th Quarter reducing their lead to 31 - 26. However the score would stay that way as time ran out for Green Bay and the Bucs franchise was able to celebrate its first Super Bowl appearance since 2003.

Sunday's game put two goliaths against each other in Tom Brady and fellow quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Although it wasn't the cleanest game for Brady as he threw three interceptions, he also helped out throwing three touchdown passes to receivers Mike Evans, Scott Miller and Cameron Brate.

Brady finished 20-for-36 with 280 passing yards.

On the other side, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns himself.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the winner of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game which will be determined later Sunday.