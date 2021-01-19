Ben Lomond restaurant remains open for fire evacuees

Top Stories

Ben Lomond, Calif. (KION)

The managers at Casa Nostra in Ben Lomond are helping people impacted by the Fanning, Panther Ridge and China Grade Fires.

Casa Nostra is helping by simply staying open for people as some face evacuations.

The restaurant itself was affected by a power outage but managed to keep things running with a generator. They're offering people a place to charge their electronic devices while they purchase a warm Italian meal and support the business.