An inmate facing murder charges escapes Monterey County Jail

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Law enforcement in Monterey County is searching for an escaped inmate from the Monterey County Jail.

Luis Armando Sarabia is facing homicide charges after being arrested in January of 2019 and was awaiting trial.

The 22-year-old managed to escape from the jail on Monday afternoon. Sarabia is accused of a gang-related shooting, where a 19-year-old in Greenfield was gunned down while washing his car on the 200 block of 7th Street.

His escape from the jail is under investigation.

Sarabia is 5’10”, and weighs about 240 pounds, anyone who has any information regarding the fugitive is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 755-6276 (MCSO)