Escaped Monterey County Jail inmate turns himself in

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 1/20/2021 6:20 a.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning that escaped inmate Luis Sarabia has turned himself in.

Sarabia, who is facing homicide charges, is back in custody.

At about 0200 hrs, escapee Luis Sarabia turned himself in and is back in custody. Thank you to our media partners for flooding the airwaves with this story! ⁦@ksbw⁩ ⁦@KION546⁩ ⁦@salnews⁩ ⁦@mcweekly⁩ pic.twitter.com/2HVxOaOf0T — Monterey Co Sheriff (@MCoSheriff) January 20, 2021

UPDATE 1/19/2021 2 p.m. Detectives are continuing to search for a homicide suspect who escaped from the Monterey County Jail Monday.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news conference that 22-year-old Luis Armando Sarabia escaped at about 3 p.m. from one of the yards. Investigators believe other inmates in the yard distracted the deputy there and concealed the inmates as they were moved back to housing.

During a check later, the Sheriff's Office said inmates had a cover story about Sarabia visiting, but his escape was discovered at about 6 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said Sarabia was housed in a gang unit in the main jail and escaped from the yard, not the housing unit.

Since the escape, the Sheriff's Office has served two search warrants- one in Salinas and one in King City, but so far he has not been found.

The Sheriff's Office said it has alerted surrounding agencies, and they will be on the lookout for him.

PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement in Monterey County is searching for an escaped inmate from the Monterey County Jail.

Luis Armando Sarabia is facing homicide charges after being arrested in January of 2019 and was awaiting trial.

The 22-year-old managed to escape from the jail on Monday afternoon. Sarabia is accused of a gang-related shooting, where a 19-year-old in Greenfield was gunned down while washing his car on the 200 block of 7th Street.

His escape from the jail is under investigation.

Sarabia is 5’10”, and weighs about 240 pounds, anyone who has any information regarding the fugitive is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 755-6276 (MCSO)