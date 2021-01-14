Monterey County SPCA releases owl into wild after recovery

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The SPCA Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center has released an owl back into the wild after it hit a car and injured.

The incident occurred on Avenida Principal off Corral de Tierra on Monday, November 30, 2020 when the driver felt something "loud and hard" hit the passenger side of his car.

Initially, the driver believed that he hit a small child and stopped the car, only to find an injured screech owl in the gutter.

The owl sustained a number of injuries including: retinal detachment, retinal and intravitreal hemorrhage and scarring inside the eye that would lead to a life of chronic pain without surgery.

SPCA Veterinarian Dr. Riley successfully performed the owl's surgery and the owl has since recovered. Afterward the owl was released into the wild where he was originally found.