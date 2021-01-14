Monterey County is looking for volunteers to administer COVID-19 vaccines
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County is looking for volunteers to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.
The application opened Thursday detailing the qualifications that the county is looking for when considering potential candidates.
To be considered, you must have a license to practice medicine or nursing and be part of a group approved to administer vaccines such as:
- Physicians and surgeons
- Nurse practitioners
- Physician assistants
- Registered Nurses
- Licensed Vocational Nurses
- Pharmacists
- Pharmacy Technicians
- Nursing students
- Medical Assistants
- Dentists
For a complete list authorized licensees to administer vaccines in California, click here.
To volunteer to administer vaccines, health care professionals can apply on the Monterey County website here.
