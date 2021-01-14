Skip to Content
today at 4:26 pm
Published 4:25 pm

Monterey County is looking for volunteers to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Residents Participate In Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic Trial
A health worker injects a person during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Drugmakers racing to produce Covid-19 vaccines pledged to avoid shortcuts on science as they face pressure to rush a shot to market. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County is looking for volunteers to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The application opened Thursday detailing the qualifications that the county is looking for when considering potential candidates.

To be considered, you must have a license to practice medicine or nursing and be part of a group approved to administer vaccines such as:

  • Physicians and surgeons
  • Nurse practitioners
  • Physician assistants
  • Registered Nurses
  • Licensed Vocational Nurses
  • Pharmacists
  • Pharmacy Technicians
  • Nursing students
  • Medical Assistants
  • Dentists

For a complete list authorized licensees to administer vaccines in California, click here.

To volunteer to administer vaccines, health care professionals can apply on the Monterey County website here.

Stephanie Aceves

Stephanie Aceves is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

