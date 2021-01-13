Ford Commercial Vehicle Center in Salinas badly damaged by fire

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) -- Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out the flames that engulfed a section of the Ford Commercial Vehicle Center in Salinas early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. in the warehouse section of the building located at 795 Elvee Drive in Salinas.

Authorities have not determined the origin or the cause of the fire yet.

No evacuations or injuries are reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.