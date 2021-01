Top Stories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)

The Watsonville Police Department is asking people to avoid South Green Valley Road between Lawrence and Loma Prieta Avenues.

A closure is expected to last several hour.

Police say a man in his 30s was driving along South Green Valley Road when he was shot at about 8 p.m.

As of 10: 30 p.m. officers were still canvassing the area.