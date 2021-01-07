Casa de Noche Buena homeless shelter accepting applications

Top Stories

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Casa de Noche Buena, a new homeless shelter in Seaside, is now accepting applications over the phone.

The shelter is for single women and families with children. There will be meals and services designed to lead to permanent housing. Guests will be able to keep their belongings throughout their stay.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space will be limited. Applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. You can apply by calling (831)-373-4421 starting January 12th at 10 a.m. There is no paper application.

The shelter will arrange for free COVID-19 tests for applicants who are accepted.



