California health officials issue order to delay certain surgeries

(KION) -- The California Department of Public Health has issued an order to delay certain surgeries. The order calls for "prioritizing services to those sickest and to providers caring for them" and for certain counties to delay certain surgical procedures until ICU capacities normalize.

The order states counties in regions under the stay-at-home order with 0% ICU availability and CDPH calculation of a county's ICU availability is below 10% "shall" delay "tier 1" and "tier 2" surgical procedures.

The order also makes note of hospitals that reach "crisis care" and are unable to treat or examine patients.

Last week, California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary, Dr. Ghaly mentioned some hospitals are operating as though they've reached "crisis care" procedures, even though it hasn't been made official.