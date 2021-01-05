Construction crew fears they were placed at a Salinas motel housing COVID-positive guest

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

A construction crew from Fresno say they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after staying at a Salinas motel where they were told people infected with the virus were isolating.

Men with the construction crew say they were never informed about sick guest occupying some rooms at the motel before staying there. KION is not yet identifying the motel. However, the men say on Tuesday two staff members notified them the motel was housing people who need help isolating.

One man says he went home to Fresno and infected his family. He says his wife has tested positive.

At the moment the County of Monterey says they cannot confirm or deny if the motel in Salinas is being used to house people who need a room to quarantine.

KION has reached out to the construction company to ask if they had any knowledge of the situation.

