California pushing for more rapid vaccine distribution

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) California Governor Gavin Newsom acknowledged the slower than expected pace of getting out vaccines at a news conference Monday. He said the state is working on plans to accelerate the pace for administering vaccines.

Part of the plan is to allow dentists, pharmacy techs and the National Guard to administer the vaccines.

Local hospitals have already started to administer the vaccine to health care workers on the Central Coast as part of Phase 1A of the state's distribution plan.

Phase 1A is broken up into three tiers, according to recommendations from the California Department of Public Health. The tiers are broken up into the following groups:

Tier 1

Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals

Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals

Also, in concordance with ACIP, residents in these settings

Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services

Dialysis centers

Tier 2

Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care

Home health care and in-home supportive services

Community health workers, including promotoras

Public health field staff

Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics

Tier 3

Other settings and health care workers, including:

Specialty clinics

Laboratory workers

Dental and other oral health clinics

Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers

KION's Elisha Machado is reaching out to county health departments and local hospitals to see how vaccine distribution efforts are going on the Central Coast and will have a live report on KION News at 5 and 6 p.m.