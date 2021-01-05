California pushing for more rapid vaccine distribution
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) California Governor Gavin Newsom acknowledged the slower than expected pace of getting out vaccines at a news conference Monday. He said the state is working on plans to accelerate the pace for administering vaccines.
Part of the plan is to allow dentists, pharmacy techs and the National Guard to administer the vaccines.
Local hospitals have already started to administer the vaccine to health care workers on the Central Coast as part of Phase 1A of the state's distribution plan.
Phase 1A is broken up into three tiers, according to recommendations from the California Department of Public Health. The tiers are broken up into the following groups:
Tier 1
- Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals
- Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals
- Also, in concordance with ACIP, residents in these settings
- Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services
- Dialysis centers
Tier 2
- Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care
- Home health care and in-home supportive services
- Community health workers, including promotoras
- Public health field staff
- Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics
Tier 3
Other settings and health care workers, including:
- Specialty clinics
- Laboratory workers
- Dental and other oral health clinics
- Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers
KION's Elisha Machado is reaching out to county health departments and local hospitals to see how vaccine distribution efforts are going on the Central Coast and will have a live report on KION News at 5 and 6 p.m.
