Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)

The Department of Fish and Game says they have captured a mountain lion that was roaming around a residential area for senior in the City of Santa Cruz.

The big cat was found spotted near Neary Lagoon and appears to be sick.

Game wardens first put out pictures in hopes of receiving help locating the animal.

After it was captured, the animal was taken for medical evaluation and will be relocated.