Here’s everyone’s favorite Christmas character by state

Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)--While we're all snuggled up watching classic Christmas movies, a map was just released showing which characters are people's favorite.

According to forevermoments.com, the map is based on geotagged twitter data since December 1st, tracking tweets, hashtags, and keyword phrases about popular Christmas movie characters (not just the name of the movie) in each state. For example, "Buddy the elf" or "Clark Griswold." Over 220,000 tweets were tracked. Tweets about Christmas songs were also excluded to make sure certain characters did not skew results.

"Buddy" from 2003's Elf is the most popular character, including here in California. Do you agree?

Other popular movie characters such as Frosty the Snowman, Cindy Lou Who, Gizmo, and Scrooge did not win any states.