Monterey to distribute holiday meal kits to those in need

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The City of Monterey has announced it is accepting registrations for its next holiday meal drive, and this one is taking place closer to Christmas.

Meal-kit dinners will be available for pick-up, drive-thru style, at Dennis the Menace Park for those who register for the meals.

The city will be providing 450 meal kits that feed a family of four beginning Wednesday, December 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City leaders are stressing that this holiday meal drive requires advanced registration.

For more information and where to register, click here