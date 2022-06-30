Construction of Coastal Rail Trail Segment 7 begins in mid-July

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) The Santa Cruz Public Works Department announced they will start construction on the Coastal Rail Trail Segment 7 in mid-July.

The part of the trail will be 0.8 miles of the multi-use path that will run from Bay Street and California Street to Pacific Avenue. Construction of the segment will cost $11,395,667 funded by a Cycle 5 Grant from Caltrans which matches local funds from Measure D.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2023.

Once this phase is completed, the trail will be two miles from Natural Bridges Drive to Pacific Avenue which will help 30,000 residents who live in the area and be able to connect to beaches and shopping centers.

The project's groundbreaking will be on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 12:15 p.m. at La Barranca Park on 700 Bay Street.