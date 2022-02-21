Deadly crash in Soquel after car hits concrete pillar

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Highway Patrol said that a man who hit a concrete pillar on Soquel Drive east of Cabrillo on Saturday died of their injuries.

At around 12:59 a.m. Carlos Deleon, 42, was driving his Pontiac westbound at an unknown speed and lost control of his vehicle.

This caused him to hit a concrete pillar in the center median and resulted in major injuries.

Medical personnel declared him dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role.