Ocean Street Drain Project to cause traffic delays in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Beginning on Feb. 16 the City of Santa Cruz will begin replacing a catch basin on Ocean Street, the project is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 25.

The Ocean Street Storm Drain Project is set to remedy a problem with the property at 530 Ocean Street that causes overflow from the gutter to go onto the sidewalk.

The northbound right lane in front of 530 Ocean Street will be closed during the weekday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Traffic control will direct northbound vehicles from Ocean Street at the Soquel Avenue intersection to 530 Ocean Street.