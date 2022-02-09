PVUSD staff rally for livable wages

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Teachers and staff from the Pajaro Valley Unified School District rallied Wednesday afternoon for liveable wages, on top of other growing concerns.

Teachers, nurses and other staff met in front of the PVUSD building frustrated with the lack of support they feel they are receiving.

"We are asking you to email/call school Board Trustees and let them know the District must prioritize student learning by increasing the salary enough to attract and retain teachers," the Pajaro Valley Federation of Teachers said."We must work together to ensure our students get the education they deserve from a qualified teacher."

