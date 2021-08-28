Skip to Content
Driver who went over West Cliff Drive uninjured

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A driver who lost control of their car along West Cliff Drive Friday night and subsequently drove over a cliff is uninjured.

The Santa Cruz Police Department says the driver began to feel faint and lost control of the car around 8:15 p.m.

Amazingly, neither the driver nor the passenger were hurt.

The Santa Cruz Police Department and Santa Cruz Fire Department coordinated the effort to extract the truck and tow it away.

