Driver who went over West Cliff Drive uninjured
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A driver who lost control of their car along West Cliff Drive Friday night and subsequently drove over a cliff is uninjured.
The Santa Cruz Police Department says the driver began to feel faint and lost control of the car around 8:15 p.m.
Amazingly, neither the driver nor the passenger were hurt.
The Santa Cruz Police Department and Santa Cruz Fire Department coordinated the effort to extract the truck and tow it away.
