Fentanyl arrest made in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Two men were arrested on suspicion of dealing fentanyl Friday night.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says that deputies came across the suspects sitting in a car on Ocean Street Extension near Graham Hill Road.

Upon searching the car, deputies found more than five ounces of fentanyl, approximately $4,000 and other items suggesting that the men were selling the drugs for profit.

The suspects were booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

The Santa Cruz Police Department says they've responded to over a dozen drug overdoses in the last three weeks, several of which have been fatal. They believe that drugs laced with fentanyl are responsible for those overdoses.