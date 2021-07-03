Skip to Content
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz Police Department gives beachgoers safety tips

Beaches back open in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Police Department is giving beachgoers safety tips ahead of the Fourth of July.

SCPD asked people to properly dispose of their trash, avoid setting fires or setting off fireworks and to not drink and drive.

Debris from bonfires can be particularly dangerous, and has been known to cause injuries.

"Those coals stay hot for days, and every year we had kids and people who burn themselves because of other people's actions," said Fire Chief Jason Hajduck.

