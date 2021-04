Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The City of Santa Cruz has declared April 4th Haley Jones Day after the Santa Cruz native led the Stanford Cardinals to victory in their first NCAA Championship win in 29 years.

The proclamation came courtesy of Mayor Donna Meyers, who signed it into effect Monday.

In addition to helping her team secure the Championship, 19-year-old Jones was also named the MVP of the entire tournament.