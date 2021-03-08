Suspect in Maddy Middleton murder likely to be tried as juvenile after state supreme court ruling

Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) After a California Supreme Court ruling last week, the suspect in the murder of 8-year-old Maddy Middleton will likely be tried as an adult.

The suspect, 21-year-old Adrian "A.J." Gonzalez, will likely be going back into the juvenile justice system.

He was 15 years old when Middleton was found dead after being kidnapped and raped at a Santa Cruz apartment in 2015.

The ruling means that minors under the age of 16 cannot be tried as adults.

