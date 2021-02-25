Santa Cruz non-profit holding free class for parents of troubled youth

Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Cali. (KION) -- NAMI Santa Cruz County will be offering a resource for adults and guardians who may be dealing with children and teenagers struggling with mental health.

The NAMI Basics class is a free class for parents and caregivers of youth (11-17) with mental health challenges.

It's aimed help families who would like to learn more about supporting a child who may be experiencing emotional or behavioral difficulties.

The class covers topics including information about mental health conditions in youth and children, the impact on the family, communication and problem-solving skills, as well as information about finding helpful providers and treatments.

The NAMI Basics class begins March 9th, 6:00-8:00 p.m. It is a 6-week series that will run for six consecutive Tuesday nights via Zoom.

For more information or to sign up, please visit: https://www.namiscc.org/nami-basics.html