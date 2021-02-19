29-year-old man killed in Santa Cruz crash on Mission Street

Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz Police confirm a 29-year-old man has died of injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle crash on Mission Street.

The crash happened early Thursday afternoon on Mission Street between Younglove and Swift.

Investigators say the crash involved multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle.

Santa Cruz Police say the motorcyclist involved in the crash was ultimately the one who died.

So far the individual has only been identified as being from Santa Cruz County pending notification to his family.

Police are still investigating and say anyone with information is asked to step forward to provide it.