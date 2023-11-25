Dog died in intense cottage fire in Santa Cruz, one person hurt while trying to escape: Firefighters￼

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Early Friday morning the Santa Cruz Fire Department responded to a fierce structure fire at 127 Ocean Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to find a single-story cottage with fire pouring out of the front door and multiple windows. The incident prompted a rescue operation as initial reports indicated the possibility of someone trapped inside the burning building.

As the first engine arrived with firefighters declaring a rescue in progress. The urgency increased due to the lack of confirmation that all occupants had safely evacuated the cottage. Interior fire crews initiated an aggressive fire attack, entering the building while being met with intense heat from the active fire. It was determined that no one was trapped inside, according to investigators.

Investigators say throughout the operation, the firefighters conducted a thorough search of the structure. During this process, they made a heartbreaking discovery—a dog, unresponsive. The rescue teams promptly extricated the dog from the cottage, and both fire and police department personnel made concerted efforts to revive the animal. Sadly, despite their endeavors, the dog could not be saved.

Firefighters say they managed to contain the fire to the structure of origin, successfully preventing its spread to neighboring buildings. Multiple close exposures were effectively safeguarded, sparing nearby structures.

One person sustained injuries while attempting to escape the burning cottage. The severity of the injuries remains unknown at this time, and the individual has been transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to fire officials.