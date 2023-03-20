Seacliff pier demolition process begins

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): California State Parks started their first day of demolition for the Seacliff State Beach pier that was severely damaged because of the storms earlier this year.

The popular pier was crumbling into the ocean. The memorial benches with peoples names engraved on them being taken off the compromised pier. Those benches along with this lifeguard tower are the only things salvageable.

"So today is the first day that we are working with granite construction to decommission the pier." said Joe Walters, State Park Superintendent.

For years this has been a popular spot for people to visit the pier with their families - and for people like Aurora Lopez it won't be the same.

"It's emotional, there are a lot on memories here." said Lopez.

She also said it was a safe haven spot for her and her family.

"I've been coming here all the time," said Lopez. "I came out here when I was going to school and with my family it's a lot for me, emotionally seeing that, I was hoping they'd save it."

Demolition of the pier is the only option after the relentless winter storms damaged over half of the pier.

"You know, it's sad to see it go, but at least the SS Palo Alto will remain in place," said Walters. "Over the next few weeks, the demolition of the pier is going to start."

The demolition comes with some challenges.

"So the pier is actually a lot of the materials are soaked in creosote, which is very toxic to handle with your bare hands." said Walters.

State parks says that once the pier is removed, they're going to assess if it can be rebuilt.

A safety corridor has been set up for people to walk around the construction. State parks said the demolition is expected to last 6 weeks.