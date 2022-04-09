Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 24-year-old woman

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has put a missing persons report out after a 24-year-old went missing near Davenport.

The woman is identified as Kayla Stella. Stella is from the Sacramento area and is believed to be traveling by foot, according to the sheriff's office.

Kayla was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in the Greyhound Rock parking lot north of Davenport after her vehicle became disabled.

Kayla Stella, 24, of Sacramento reported missing by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office (Photo courtesy of the sheriff's office, 4/9/2022)

The sheriff's office said Kayla is believed to be experiencing some emotional distress and left her car in the parking lot. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information is asked to call 831-471-1121