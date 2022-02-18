Retired pilot takes to the skies in Watsonville at 93-years-old

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A 93-year-old retired pilot has been given a second chance to take to the skies Friday.

Clarke Masters flew a 1942 Boeing Sterman biplane out of the Watsonville Municipal Airport.

Masters and his wife, who recently passes, used to own and fly a similar aircraft when they were younger together.

His wife sparked his interest in aviation and Masters later became a pilot and retired as a Boeing 747 Captain with American Airlines in 1988.

Masters said he'll be back on his 100th birthday.