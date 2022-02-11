Santa Cruz County launches dashboard for CZU Lightning Fire rebuild

SANTA CRUZ County, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz County has announced the launch of a dashboard that will track CZU Lightning Fire rebuilding efforts.

The dashboard will monitor single-family dwelling permits, such as completed permits and the status of incomplete permits.

It will also track permit issues by type, which may include electrical, grading, fire and other types of permits.

The 2020 August CZU Fire devastated Santa Cruz County after a thunderstorm produced 11,000 bolts of lightning.

The dashboard can be viewed here.