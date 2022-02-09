Capitola Police find card skimmer in bank ATM

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Captiola Police Department said a card skimmer was found at 10:57 a.m. outside an ATM at the Bank of America on 41st Avenue.

A customer put their card in the ATM and when they took their card out the skimmer fell out.

The patron told the security officer, that's when police were notified and an investigation began.

Police want to remind the public that ATM's have been the recent target for criminals to acquire PIN and card numbers by use of skimmers.

Skimmers are placed inside the card slot of ATM's and are difficult to see if you are untrained for what to look for.

If anything suspicious is found notify banking staff immediately.