Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) There is a power outage in the Santa Cruz Mountains Sunday.

PG&E confirms that nearly 2,000 people in Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and Brookdale were impacted at the outage's peak.

The outage began at 7:24 a.m.

PG&E says that they have multiple personnel trying to determine the cause of the outage, but that they have yet to do so as of Sunday afternoon.

The utility does not know when power will be restored.