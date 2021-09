Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) One person is dead after a fire started at a mobile home Saturday night.

The Watsonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to 128 Pera Drive at 10:49 p.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire.

It was later determined that one person died in the blaze.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire and the identity of the victim.