Watsonville Police Department gives bike safety equipment to children

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Watsonville Police Department gave away helmets and other safety equipment at Ramsey Park Saturday morning.

Officers with the department's traffic unit gave out approximately 300 helmets to kids who came to the drive-through event.

Watsonville police say that thanks to a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, their department has been able to provide nearly 600 kids with safety equipment since 2019.