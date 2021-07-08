Santa Cruz County

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION) A Stage 3 Water Supply Shortage has been extended through 2021 and 2022 by the Soquel Creek Water District. The conservation goal is to use 25% less water than the expected usage of 2,900 acre-feet per year.

The Board of Directors voted to approve Resolution 19-08 to continue the emergency on June 15, 2020. No Emergency Rates were adopted.

Stage 3 Water Shortage Emergency Guidelines include:

Efficient water use guideline : annual average of 50 gallons per person each day

: annual average of 50 gallons per person each day Car washing restrictions : residents are encouraged to use recycled water for car washes. Cars can be washed at home if done so "efficiently." Efficient car washing includes a waterless spray, a bucket and hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, and/or a pressure washer. All methods are expected to minimize water running off of the property.

: residents are encouraged to use recycled water for car washes. Cars can be washed at home if done so "efficiently." Efficient car washing includes a waterless spray, a bucket and hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, and/or a pressure washer. All methods are expected to minimize water running off of the property. Exterior structure washing restriction : no exterior washing of structures unless for sanitation and health purposes, or if preparing to paint or stain and a pressure washer is used.

: no exterior washing of structures unless for sanitation and health purposes, or if preparing to paint or stain and a pressure washer is used. Save water signage requirement: businesses and institutions are required to display signage encouraging conservation and reporting of water waste.

Soquel Creek Water District has been in Stage 3 since 2014. It's due to the reported long-term groundwater supply shortage in the area and the threat of seawater intrusion to its water supply.

Stage 3 restrictions will remain in place until rescinded by the Board.