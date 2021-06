Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)

Three small fires are burning off the northbound side of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley Thursday night, according to Cal Fire.

CHP closed the right northbound lane, just north of El Rancho Drive, but the left lane remained open. Southbound lanes are also open.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRECZU/status/1400653989495009284

This is a developing story.