2 dead and one injured after car crash in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision Sunday night. The crash happened outside of Watsonville on Corralitos Road.

California Highway Dispatch confirms one of the cars was occupied by two men described with both described as Hispanic and in their mid-20s to 30s. Both of the men are reported to be dead.

The other car was occupied by one woman who is in her early 30s. She is currently hospitalized and in critical condition.

CHP says the accident is believed to be from reckless driving. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

