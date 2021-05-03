Santa Cruz County to hold meeting on accessory dwelling units

Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County will hold a public meeting next Tuesday to discuss the building of accessory dwelling units (ADU) throughout unincorporated areas of the County.

Santa Cruz County currently permits ADU construction wherever single-family or multi-family housing is allowed.

Updates to county ADU regulations would ensure that said regulations better conform to state guidance and statewide ADU laws.

The meeting is open to stakeholders and interested members of the public. It will be held on Tuesday, May 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and can be accessed here.







