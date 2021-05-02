CAL FIRE requiring permit for backyard burns in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Residents will now need a permit from CAL FIRE in order to conduct residential burns of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

The permit requirement comes as hotter, dryer conditions in the area have led to an increased risk of wildfires.

California experienced its most destructive wildfire season on record last year, and CAL FIRE says it is bracing for what could potentially be another devastating season through measures such as this one.

“It is important for the public to be fire ready. With the below average precipitation received this year the vegetation drying much faster, it will be ready to burn earlier in the season. Be prepared, have a plan and practice that plan before a fire occurs,” said Chief Ian Larkin of the CAL FIRE San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit.