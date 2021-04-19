Vaccine clinic for PVUSD students 16 years and older

Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Pajaro Valley Unified School District will be organizing a vaccine clinic for students 16 years and older at the Pajaro Valley High School Gym located in Watsonville. This will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic is a partnership between PVUSD, SCZ COE and Dominican Hospital/Dignity Health. Students who sign up will be receiving a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The district says participation is voluntary and families have been contacted about the upcoming clinic. Parents must complete a consent form beforehand. Once completed, parents and students will receive an email with a link to schedule the appointment.

In order to receive a vaccine, students must be prepared to come with some form of photo identification when they arrive at the clinic.